Luton teen in custody after attempted murder arrest
Police are appealing for witnesses to stabbing
A teenage boy remains in custody following a stabbing at a house in Dorrington Close, Luton, yesterday.
DCI Richard Tilling, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “A teenage boy from Luton remains in police custody today (Tuesday) following a stabbing at an address in Dorrington Close, Luton yesterday afternoon (Monday).
“We were called at around 4.20pm and subsequently arrested the boy on suspicion of attempted murder.
“The victim, a man in his 60s from Bolton, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via our website, quoting Operation Cairn.”