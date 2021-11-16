Luton teen in custody after attempted murder arrest

A teenage boy remains in custody following a stabbing at a house in Dorrington Close, Luton, yesterday.

DCI Richard Tilling, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “A teenage boy from Luton remains in police custody today (Tuesday) following a stabbing at an address in Dorrington Close, Luton yesterday afternoon (Monday).

“We were called at around 4.20pm and subsequently arrested the boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The victim, a man in his 60s from Bolton, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.