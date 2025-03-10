Luton teenager charged after police find drugs and weapons in raid

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A 19-year-old man from Luton has been charged after police found drugs and weapons during a sting.

The teenager was arrested in Dallow area of Luton on Thursday, March 6 after Bedfordshire Police’s Boson Guns and Gangs team discovered a found a large amount of cannabis and several weapons, including firearms.

He was charged with drugs and firearms offences and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 6, where he was remanded into custody pending a hearing on April 7.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton from the Boson team said: “This outcome is a result of exceptionally diligent investigative work from the whole team and information received from the wider community. We are dedicated to dismantling serious and organised crime and taking drugs and weapons off the street plays a big part in keeping our communities safe.

“Intelligence from across the community means our hard work and efforts can get positive results like this. We ask that everyone continues to tell us what they see and hear to help us put these criminals behind bars.”

