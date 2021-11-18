Luton teenager charged with attempted murder
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:50 pm
A teenager from Luton has been charged with attempted murder.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged in connection to an incident in Dorrington Close, Luton, on Monday afternoon (November 15).
A man in his 60s from Bolton suffered a number of stab wounds and remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.
The teenage boy was yesterday (Wednesday) remanded into custody, ahead of his next court appearance.