Luton teenager charged with attempted murder

A man in his 60s suffered a number of stab wounds

By Steve Sims
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:50 pm

A teenager from Luton has been charged with attempted murder.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged in connection to an incident in Dorrington Close, Luton, on Monday afternoon (November 15).

A man in his 60s from Bolton suffered a number of stab wounds and remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

Crime news

The teenage boy was yesterday (Wednesday) remanded into custody, ahead of his next court appearance.