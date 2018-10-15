Luton teenager charged with drug and knife offences

A teenager from Luton has been charged with a number of offences after being stopped by officers in Luton town centre on Saturday.

Lukel Douglas, 19, of Hurst Way, was charged on Sunday, October 14, with possession of Class A drugs, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was released on bail ahead of a court hearing in November.

Sergeant Jason Horne, from Bedfordshire Police’s Community Crime Team 2, said: “Keeping Luton safe is a priority for our community officers, and we won’t tolerate drug or knife related criminality.”

