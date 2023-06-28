A Luton teenager has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing last week.

Dylan Myrie, of Hallwicks Road, was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on Sunday (June 25).

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 27) charged with murder following the death of 37-year-old Dean Fountaine.

He was arrested at the weekend

The 19-year-old has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, June 29.

A murder investigation began after police were called to Ashton Road, Luton on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead the next morning.

Anyone with information to assist police can report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 quoting Operation Brakespear.