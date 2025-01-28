Luton teenager in court accused of murdering mum and siblings

Published 28th Jan 2025
From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceFrom left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A man from Luton has appeared in court today (Tuesday) accussed of murdering his mum and two siblings inside their flat last year.

Nicholas Prosper was arrested after the bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were found in their Marsh Farm on September 13.

The 19-year-old defendant has not entered a plea to the three murder charges.

Prosper will be at the same court on March 3 for a trial expected to last for three weeks.

