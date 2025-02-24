Luton teenager who pleaded guilty to murder of mum and two siblings had planned school shooting

A 19-year-old has admitted to shooting three members of his family dead inside their Luton flat last year.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, pleaded guilty to the murders of his mother, brother and sister in Luton Crown Court today (February 24).

The bodies of 48-year-old Juliana Falcon, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were found in their home on the Marsh Farm estate on September 13 after a concerned neighbour reported hearing a disturbance at around 5.30am.

Prosper was arrested by officers shortly afterwards in Bramingham Road and a loaded shotgun was found hidden in bushes nearby, along with more than 30 cartridges.

From left: Giselle Prosper, Juliana Falcon and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

During the murder investigation, police discovered he had also planned a shooting at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School but was apprehended by officers before he could carry out his plans.

Maureen Murphy, headteacher at the school, said: “We were very shocked to learn that St Joseph’s was an intended target in this incident. However we would like to reassure our parents and carers that there is no threat to the school. We have robust systems in place to keep children safe at school at all times. This includes having clear procedures in place such as lockdown and safety processes which are regularly practised at the school.”

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “During the course of our inquiries, investigators discovered an intention by the perpetrator to target a specific primary school in Luton.

"I understand the shock and horror that this news brings to parents, carers, school staff and the wider public, and I offer reassurance that our comprehensive inquiries demonstrate that this was a single perpetrator acting in isolation and who now faces a significant term of imprisonment.

Leabank. Picture: Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.

“No words can fully describe the tragedy their loved ones have experienced, and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time. We are pleased that Prosper has pleaded guilty and will not put his family through the pain of a trial, and that he will soon face a significant jail sentence.

“What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm.”

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “We understand the deep shock this case will have on people within Luton and across the country.

“Juliana, Kyle and Giselle were brutally murdered in their home by someone intent on causing the maximum harm and distress on not only his family, but to the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to our officers who stopped him and prevented him from going through with his plans to target a school.

“We are working closely alongside Luton Borough Council to engage with schools in Luton to provide support, assistance and guidance to both schools and parents.”

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “First and foremost, we must remember the three innocent victims of these senseless murders. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with them today, along with their family, friends and the wider community who are still deeply impacted by what happened last year.

“The revelation that the perpetrator had plans to cause further harm in one of our schools is extremely shocking, distressing and upsetting; and we don’t underestimate the emotional difficulty this news will have on children, staff, parents and carers across our school community.

“Our schools have robust systems in place to keep children safe and security is constantly reviewed and monitored. Just recently we asked our schools to further review security and for increased vigilance following the incident in a school in Sheffield. We will be asking schools to further review security measures in light of what came out in court today.

“On behalf of the town I would like to thank and praise the excellent work of Bedfordshire Police for apprehending the perpetrator before he attempted to cause more harm. However, we know this case will be unsettling for parents which is why the council is working with schools to put support in place in our schools to anyone who needs it.”

Appearing at court today, Prosper also pleaded guilty to purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing an article with a blade or point.

He was taken back to HMP Peterborough ahead of sentencing on March 5.