Luton thug spared jailed after stamping on victim's head in 'extremely vicious and prolonged attack'

A Luton thug who stamped on his victim's head during an 'extremely vicious and prolonged attack' has been spared an immediate jail term.

Alan Parkin, 55, of Wheatfield Road, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm in the attack in April this year.

Luton Crown Court

Parkin was sentenced yesterday (Monday) to 18 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 180 hours of unpaid work, 20 hours of rehabilitation activity days and an 18 month restraining order.*

The attack took place on April 27, when Parkin attended a man's address in Luton where he had an argument with the victim before attacking him with a kitchen plate.

Parkin punched the victim repeatedly. When the victim tried to run away, Parkin grabbed him, pulled him to the ground and began to stamp on his head.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his head following the attack.

Parkin threatened to kill the victim if he called the police, but the man managed to escape and call a family member who then contacted police.

In his personal statement, the victim said he had feared for his and his family’s life.

Investigating Officer Alicia Lawrence said: “This was an extremely vicious and prolonged attack on a man who was not able to protect himself due to his health issues.

“Parkin didn’t stop his attack even when the victim was laying defenceless on the floor.

“He will now spend seven years behind bars where he no longer poses a threat to the victim and other members of our community.”

* This article has been amended following the original release issued by Beds Police, which erroneously stated Parkin had been jailed for seven years.