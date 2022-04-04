Three men have been given football banning orders

Police were patrolling on the afternoon of February 5 as Cambridge United hosted Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A number of people were charged with public order offences following aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards the Luton fans.

James Morwood, 51, of Gunhild Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence after throwing a beer bottle towards a Luton fan.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 17 March he was given an 18 month community order, 200 hours unpaid work and a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO).

Andrew Chapman, 42, of Ramsey Road, St Ives, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence after swearing at Luton fans and police and was given a five-year FBO.

Andrew Audley, 52, of Selwyn Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence after squaring up to Luton fans and was given a three-year FBO and £333 fine.

They must not go into any football matches in the UK and are not allowed in Cambridge city centre when Cambridge play at home.

Five other men pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour and received fines.