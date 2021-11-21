Luton Town supporter fighting for his life after suffering serious head injury in aftermath of QPR match

A Luton man is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after suffering a serious head injury following Luton Town's match against QPR on Friday night (November 19).

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the victim was found in Uxbridge Road following the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which the Hatters lost 2-0.

Shortly after the final whistle at around 9.50pm, officers on duty after the Championship match came across the victim, a 52-year-old man. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish how the man sustained the head injury, although they believe he may have been assaulted, or otherwise caught up in disorder after the match, in the area of Uxbridge Road near the junction with Davenport Road.

Detectives from the Met’s Central West BCU want to hear from anyone who witnessed disorder after the match or who saw an incident which may have caused the man’s injury. Anyone with mobile phone footage or images that may be relevant is also urged to contact police.

Detective Constable Arrash Faghihi said: “This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly.

“The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist police. I need them to get in touch as detectives work to build a complete picture of what happened on Friday night.”

Hatters fans at QPR

Anyone with information and any witnesses should call 101, ref 7888/19nov. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

There has been no arrest and police say enquiries continue.

On learning of the news the Hatters official twitter account tweeted: "The thoughts and prayers of all at Kenilworth Road are with the 52-year-old man from the Luton area found seriously injured last night, and his family."