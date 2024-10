Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Armed response officers were called to a Bute Street property after a victim was threatened by a man ‘with two knives’.

The officers searched the property and surrounding area for the suspect, but he had left the area.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 25. Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 40/53609/24.