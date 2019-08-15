Luton weapons smugglers serving life sentences ordered to pay over £800k

Two convicted criminals from Luton who were both jailed in 2017 for smuggling firearms into the UK have been ordered to pay back over £800,000 by a court.

Muzaffer Ali, 39, of Maidenhall Road, Luton, was jailed for life (22 years) in 2017. He was found guilty of conspiracy to import guns and ammunition and of the transfer of guns and ammunition.

Justice

At a confiscation hearing on 6 August, Ali was ordered to pay back £800,000 within the next three months. If he fails to pay, he will have a further six years added to his prison sentence.

Khalid Hussain, 39, also of Maidenhall Road, was also jailed in 2017 as part of the same investigation, after he was found guilty of conspiracy to import guns and ammunition. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Hussain was also subject to a confiscation hearing, and on 5 August was ordered to pay back £35,000 within three months, or receive another nine months in prison.

Detective Inspector John Tacey, of The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “We identified a number of assets held by both men that had been purchased with money they’d gained from their illegal activity.

"Although Ali and Hussain have been brought to justice for their crimes, this is the next step in ensuring criminality does not pay and that proceeds of crime are confiscated.”