Luton woman appears in court accused of Grenfell Tower fraud

Flora Magdaline Mendes, 43, of Hitchin Road, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday, July 5.

Ms Mendes pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of fraud as well as two separate counts of illegally providing an immigration service.

Following the Grenfell tragedy on June 14, 2017, the Home Office granted an immigration concession for any survivors who lost their homes that night.

72 people died when a fire broke out at Grenfell Tower on June 14, 2017.