Luton woman dies after being set alight in Barbados, family says

A Luton woman has died after being doused in a flammable substance as she lay in bed in Barbados, her family has stated.

Natalie Crichlow, 44, died on August 6 in hospital, more than a week after the attack on July 28 which left her with 75% burns to her body.

Natalie Crichlow

The mum-of-three had been visiting Barbados to look after her disabled brother, when an unknown intruder broke into the house and carried out the attack.

According to sources, Ms Crichlow had been living openly as a gay woman for the past several years and an investigation into her murder is now taking place in Barbados.

Now, her family are fundraising to bring her body home to the UK.

Her niece Ashley Best stated: "Natalie left behind her eldest daughter and two sons who desperately want to bring her home to say goodbye and lay her to rest peacefully.

Natalie Crichlow

"The outgoing, bubbly and kind Natalie was greatly loved and well thought of throughout many communities, all of which this loss has come as a massive shock to.

"Please help us donate towards costs which will cover repatriation to the UK as her body is still in Barbados with only a few family members and friends around her."

Family friend Mitra Wikes described Ms Crichlow as a "true survivor and warrior" and said that she had battled cancer twice and overcame two strokes.

She said: "This is why it's so heartbreaking that her life was taken in such a cruel way. After the death of her dear mother and uncle days apart earlier this year, she travelled to Barbados to deal with the funeral arrangements.

Natalie Crichlow

"As her disabled brother was left alone as a result of the loss of her mother, Natalie regularly visited Barbados to look after him...

"She leaves behind three loving children who are distraught at the unjust and cruel murder of their dear mother.

"They are hoping this GoFundMe campaign will help them raise the money needed to bring her body back home to the UK where she belongs so they can say goodbye and give her a dignified funeral and resting place.

"As a proud queer woman, Natalie was a beloved member of the LGBTQ+ community and would regularly attend LGBTQ+ events in London and beyond. The whole community is shocked and devastated at her cruel murder and have all come together during this tragic time to share the Go Fund Me page and offer support where it's needed."

To support the fundraising appeal, visit here.