Luton woman in her 70s thrown to the ground after robbers snatch her handbag close to train station

A woman in her 70s was left "shaken" after a pair of robbers on a moped snatched her handbag close to Luton train station.

The incident took place last Monday, September 30, at around 11am on Midland Road, close to the train station entrance.

The offenders rode on the pavement and snuck up on the victim from behind and grabbed the handles of her black handbag, throwing her to the ground. The moped has been described as dark coloured.

DC Gary Hatton said: “This was a shocking robbery which took place in broad daylight, leaving the victim extremely shaken.

"It would have been a busy time of day at the train station and I am urging anyone who saw anything or has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hatton on 101 or through our online reporting centre quoting reference number 40/56315/19.