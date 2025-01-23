Luton woman named as murder victim after suspect arrested

Diane Cleary. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A woman who was killed in Luton this week as been named as 46-year-old Diane Cleary

Diane, from Luton, was taken to hospital following an incident at a house in Turners Road North on Monday (January 20), but died of her injuries.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have arrested a 25-year-old man, also from Luton, on suspicion of her murder and the attempted murder of a second woman in her 20s who was seriously injured in the attack.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “We can confirm the sad news that Dianne Cleary sadly lost her life following this incident, and we have specially-trained officers supporting her loved ones. Our thoughts are with them. The family have asked the media to respect their privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.

“We continue to work around the clock on this case and are still appealing for anyone with information to contact police quoting Operation Wroxham. We recognise the impact this has had not only on Diane’s relatives and friends but also the wider community, and thank them for their support and patience as we conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dianne’s death.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via its web chat service or by calling 101, quoting Operation Wroxham.