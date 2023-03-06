News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Luton’s Charles Bronson appears at parole hearing in bid for freedom - and says he's 'almost an angel now'

The 70-year-old sat across from parole judges at the prison in Buckinghamshire

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 5:48pm

Luton’s most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has appeared at the first day of his public parole hearing today (March 6) as he makes his case to be set free.

Bronson – who changed his surname to Charles Salvador in 2014 – sat opposite a panel of parole judges at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, wearing a black suit, white shirt and dark, round glasses. He is making his case for release after being in and out of prison for the past 50 years.

Making his latest bid for freedom, he told a panel of Parole Board judges he is now anti-violence, a man of “peace” and “almost an angel now” compared with his old self.

Charles Bronson
Charles Bronson
Charles Bronson
Most Popular

Full coverage of the case can be found here.