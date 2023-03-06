Luton’s Charles Bronson appears at parole hearing in bid for freedom - and says he's 'almost an angel now'

Luton’s most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has appeared at the first day of his public parole hearing today (March 6) as he makes his case to be set free.

Bronson – who changed his surname to Charles Salvador in 2014 – sat opposite a panel of parole judges at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, wearing a black suit, white shirt and dark, round glasses. He is making his case for release after being in and out of prison for the past 50 years.

Making his latest bid for freedom, he told a panel of Parole Board judges he is now anti-violence, a man of “peace” and “almost an angel now” compared with his old self.

Charles Bronson