Luton's two MPs call for calm after fatal stabbing of teenager

The incident outside Challney High School for Boys yesterday (see here) has sparked public anger over knife crime in Luton, with hundreds of comments online.

Beds Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye tweeted: "I am just speechless."

A joint statement from the offices of Luton North MP Sarah Owen and Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins called for public order while the investigation continues.

MPs Sarah Owen (left) and Rachel Hopkins (right)

A spokesman said: "Both of Luton’s MPs are calling for calm into response to yesterday's events which led to a tragic loss of life.

"They are in touch with Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, and other affected relevant parties.

"Local people will understand that the MPs cannot comment fully while a police investigation is still ongoing, but they are encouraging anybody with any information to come forward.