Luxury cars and £2 million of cannabis seized in police raids in Luton and Bedford
Police forces across England and Wales supported Operation Mille last month
Cannabis worth over £2 million was seized and 25 arrests made by police in Luton and Bedford as part of a month-long national crackdown on weed-growing gangs.
Throughout June, Bedfordshire Police officers carried out 16 search warrants in the two towns, with 4,397 cannabis plants seized.
The stings resulted in £125,000 in cash, half a kilogram of cocaine, two combat-style knives, one imitation firearm and two luxury cars being seized by the force.