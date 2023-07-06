Luxury cars and £2 million of cannabis seized in police raids in Luton and Bedford

Cannabis worth over £2 million was seized and 25 arrests made by police in Luton and Bedford as part of a month-long national crackdown on weed-growing gangs.

Throughout June, Bedfordshire Police officers carried out 16 search warrants in the two towns, with 4,397 cannabis plants seized.

The stings resulted in £125,000 in cash, half a kilogram of cocaine, two combat-style knives, one imitation firearm and two luxury cars being seized by the force.