Major cannabis factory discovered in Luton after tip-off

Plants found. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A cannabis factory has been uncovered inside a property in Luton after a tip-off from the public.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton’s South and East Community Policing Team raided an address in the Farley Hill area of the town under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The officers had been told about the property by the public, and during the sting, found cannabis plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electrical supply had been tampered, posing a significant fire risk to the property and its neighbours.

The force said: “Should you see anything which may be suspicious, consider the following and report to Police or Crimestoppers: Frequent visitors at unsociable hours both day and night; blacked out windows or condensation on the windows even when its not cold outside; bright lights inside the property at night; a powerful, distinctive, sweet sickly aroma and noise from fans within the location and an excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.”