The Mall Luton was closed after two men were stabbed inside the shopping centre.

Beds Police were called at around 2.30pm on Sunday, and a number of officers attended, along with the ambulance service.

Two injured men were taken to hospital where they both remain.

The Mall was shut while the police investigation took place. Anyone with any information, or anyone who was in the area at around 2.30pm and witnessed anything, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 184 of 21 January.