A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Waryam Hussain in Luton on Sunday, 6 May.

Majharul Islam, 20, previously of Wodecroft Road, Luton, was charged following his arrest on Tuesday (May 22).

Victim: Waryam Hussain

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday).