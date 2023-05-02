Man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in ‘targeted’ Luton attack

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Luton at the weekend.

The victim, a man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital following an attack by two men near the junction of Manor Road and Park Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday (April 29). His injuries were described as‘serious but not life threatening’.

Police say two Asian men in their 20s threatened another person afterwards, while it is believed the attackers left on a motorbike.

Did you see anything?

PC Thomas Walter said that Bedfordshire Police believe this was a targeted attack. He said: “Violence of this nature is totally unacceptable and we are closing the net on those responsible.

“I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time, saw anything which can help our investigation and especially anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us or Crimestoppers.”

PC Walter assured those who want to remain anonymous can pass on information without disclosing their identity. He added: “Over the past fortnight we have put serious and violent offenders behind bars for 113 years – and are determined to keep taking robust action against these criminals.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report is via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote reference 40/22684/23