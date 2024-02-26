Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two people have been charged over an attack in Luton which left a teenager with “life changing injuries”

The victim, who is now 19, was found lying in New Bedford Road in Luton, near Telford Way, in the early hours on June 2, 2022. Police had initially believed it was a hit and run.

Now, detectives investigating the crime have charged a man and a woman in connection with the incident. Mohammed Hamid, 49, of Brantwood Road, Luton, and Jasmine Aldrich, 37, of Union Street, Bedford have both been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Aldrich appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 22) and is next due to appear in court in March.