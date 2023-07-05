News you can trust since 1891
Man and woman from Bedfordshire charged with murder after police find body of 2-year-old girl

They are due in court today
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a two-year-old girl.

Scott Jeff, 22, and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 22, have both been charged with murder. Both are of no fixed address, but formerly of Bedfordshire.

Officers attended a property on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday (June 30) and discovered a body of a two-year-old girl.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with informationPolice are continuing to appeal for anyone with information
The pair, who were arrested in Bury St Edmonds in the early hours of Saturday (July 1), were both known to the victim.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently both been charged with murder

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Major Investigation Team, using the online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/37749/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form.