Man appears in court charged with assault following incident which left Luton Town fan in hospital in a life-threatening condition

Detectives investigating an assault which has left a Luton Town supporter fighting for his life in hospital have charged a 26-year-old man from Edgware.

Jack Ellicott was charged earlier today (Monday) with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was bailed to attend Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, December 20.

At around 9.50pm on Friday, November 19 following the Hatters' Championship match at QPR, police say they came across the victim, Brian Rourke, who had suffering a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road, near the junction with Devonport Road, W12.

Mr Rourke, 52, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

Detectives from the Met Police’s Central West BCU continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder after the match or who saw the incident which caused the man’s injury. Anyone with mobile phone footage that may be relevant is also urged to contact police.