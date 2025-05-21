Man arrested after deliveries taken from Luton Point restricted area
Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team say the man is believed to have caused “substantial damage” to a gate at Luton Point.
The suspect ran off when he spotted plain clothes officers in Upper George Street yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) – but was arrested after a short chase.
Police also arrested another man in the town centre who was allegedly passing packages to drug users.
Police say he was caught after a ‘lengthy’ foot chase and was found hiding on the top floor of a block of flats.
The team said: “A large amount of drugs was found on his person after an enhanced search was carried out.”
One more person was arrested following a stop and search – and class A and B drugs were found.
The team added: “We couldn't achieve these results with assistance from our partners and members of the public.”