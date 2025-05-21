Man arrested after deliveries taken from Luton Point restricted area

Officers in the town centre. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A man has been arrested after allegedly sneaking into a restricted area at a shopping centre and stealing items from a delivery truck.

Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team say the man is believed to have caused “substantial damage” to a gate at Luton Point.

The suspect ran off when he spotted plain clothes officers in Upper George Street yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) – but was arrested after a short chase.

Police also arrested another man in the town centre who was allegedly passing packages to drug users.

Police say he was caught after a ‘lengthy’ foot chase and was found hiding on the top floor of a block of flats.

The team said: “A large amount of drugs was found on his person after an enhanced search was carried out.”

One more person was arrested following a stop and search – and class A and B drugs were found.

The team added: “We couldn't achieve these results with assistance from our partners and members of the public.”