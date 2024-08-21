Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Luton.

David Dosa, 53, was stabbed outside his Farley Hill home just before 2.15pm on Thursday (August 15). He was pronounced dead at the scene

Detectives yesterday (Tuesday), arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “This arrest is a welcome development in our investigation into the death of David Dosa. I would like to reiterate my thanks to the community of Farley Hill and commend them for supporting our investigation.”

David Dosa

But he said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who has information or footage that may support our efforts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online – quoting Op Ardennais. You can also give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.