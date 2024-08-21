Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Luton’s Farley Hill
David Dosa, 53, was stabbed outside his Farley Hill home just before 2.15pm on Thursday (August 15). He was pronounced dead at the scene
Detectives yesterday (Tuesday), arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “This arrest is a welcome development in our investigation into the death of David Dosa. I would like to reiterate my thanks to the community of Farley Hill and commend them for supporting our investigation.”
But he said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who has information or footage that may support our efforts.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online – quoting Op Ardennais. You can also give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.