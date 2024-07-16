Man arrested after gun fired in Luton's Marsh Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired in the Marsh Farm area of Luton as police continue to appeal for information.

Police were called to reports of gunfire yesterday (July 15) at around 4.10pm between the alleyway of Morris Close and Waleys Close.

Bedfordshire Police said: "One man has been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident; however, police are continuing to appeal for information, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the surrounding area to support their investigation."

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler from the force’s Boson unit, said: "While incidents involving firearms are rare in our county, we understand that they are concerning for our community. We're working hard to identify those involved and we're appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us to help us with this investigation."

Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/, quoting reference Operation Scutum.

You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers online or via phone 0800 555 111.