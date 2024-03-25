Man arrested after over 100 plants found in Luton cannabis farm
The man is in police custody for questioning
A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm inside a property in Luton.
Police searched an address in Cowper Street this morning (March 25) after reports of drug dealing in the New Town area.
Officers found over 100 cannabis plants and dismantled the growing equipment found inside the property.
The force said: “Subsequently, one man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, and remains in police custody for questioning.”