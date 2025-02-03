Man arrested after over 200 cannabis plants found inside Luton property

Police raid in Luton. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Hundreds of cannabis plants were found in Luton last week after a police sting in the town.

Officers from the North, Central and West Community Teams raided a property in the Icknield area on January 29.

After getting intelligence from residents, the force gained entry to the property and found “a substantial grow of over 200 cannabis plants was located”.

One person, who was discovered inside the property, was arrested, interviewed and charged. He has since been remanded ahead of his court appearance.