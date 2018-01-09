Man arrested after police find drugs and weapons during car stop in Luton

A man from Luton has been arrested after officers recovered a large quantity of drugs and offensive weapons following police action in the town on Monday night.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Armed Police Unit stopped a speeding vehicle in Addington Way at around 8.35pm.

During the search of the vehicle, a substantial amount of what is believed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis was found.

An imitation firearm and a large knife were also found.

A 24-year-old man from Luton was arrested and is currently in police custody for questioning.

DS Mark Pugh said: “Our force remains committed to tackling drug and violent crime in our neighbourhoods. Officers recovered a large amount of Class A and Class B drugs as well as offensive weapons which are now no longer a threat to residents of our county.”