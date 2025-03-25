Man arrested after £10k worth of tools stolen from Dunstable van
A man has been arrested after tools worth around £10k were stolen from a van in Dunstable in a spate of Bedfordshire thefts.
And Bedfordshire Police’s Central Tasking Team also seized a stolen vehicle, recovering the pinched tools inside.
He has been charged with handling stolen goods, as well as an unrelated burglary.
The force said: “We know the serious effects these offences can have for victims, often impacting on livelihoods. We will continue to actively pursue the criminals involved.”