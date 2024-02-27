News you can trust since 1891
Man arrested after stabbing in Houghton Regis

He has since been bailed
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:17 GMT
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
A man in his 20s has been arrested after a stabbing in Houghton Regis.

Police were called yesterday (February 26) at around 4pm, to reports of a stabbing in St Michaels Avenue. The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/10828/24.