Man arrested after stabbing in Houghton Regis
He has since been bailed
A man in his 20s has been arrested after a stabbing in Houghton Regis.
Police were called yesterday (February 26) at around 4pm, to reports of a stabbing in St Michaels Avenue. The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/10828/24.