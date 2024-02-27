Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a stabbing in Houghton Regis.

Police were called yesterday (February 26) at around 4pm, to reports of a stabbing in St Michaels Avenue. The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed.