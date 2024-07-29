Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a fire started in an apartment building for homeless people in Luton.

The blaze started just after 8.40pm on Friday (July 26) at a council block of “transitional housing” flats in Crawley Green Road.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage by arson and was questioned in police custody.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for a short time as Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire.

Crawley Green Road. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm said: “We are currently investigating all lines of enquiry but would like to reassure local residents that we are treating this as a targeted arson but would ask that anyone with information let us know.”