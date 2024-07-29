Man arrested after ‘targeted’ apartment building fire in Luton
The blaze started just after 8.40pm on Friday (July 26) at a council block of “transitional housing” flats in Crawley Green Road.
One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage by arson and was questioned in police custody.
Residents were evacuated from their homes for a short time as Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire.
Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm said: “We are currently investigating all lines of enquiry but would like to reassure local residents that we are treating this as a targeted arson but would ask that anyone with information let us know.”
Anyone with information can report online quoting reference 441 of July 26.