Man arrested after throwing away knife during police chase in Luton
The news comes during a national week of knife crime action
A man has been arrested after he threw his knife while running away from police in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police had been patrolling and doing weapon sweeps as part of the national week of action, Op Sceptre. While they were out, two males were spotted.
As officers approached, one of the males ran and was witnessed discarding a flick knife during the foot chase. He was caught, detained and subsequently arrested.
The force said in a Facebook post: “Bin your blade – there is no place for knife crime within our society, so we ask for the community's support in tackling this head-on.”