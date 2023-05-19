The recovered blade

A man has been arrested after he threw his knife while running away from police in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police had been patrolling and doing weapon sweeps as part of the national week of action, Op Sceptre. While they were out, two males were spotted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As officers approached, one of the males ran and was witnessed discarding a flick knife during the foot chase. He was caught, detained and subsequently arrested.