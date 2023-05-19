News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Man arrested after throwing away knife during police chase in Luton

The news comes during a national week of knife crime action

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:14 BST
The recovered bladeThe recovered blade
The recovered blade

A man has been arrested after he threw his knife while running away from police in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police had been patrolling and doing weapon sweeps as part of the national week of action, Op Sceptre. While they were out, two males were spotted.

As officers approached, one of the males ran and was witnessed discarding a flick knife during the foot chase. He was caught, detained and subsequently arrested.

The force said in a Facebook post: “Bin your blade – there is no place for knife crime within our society, so we ask for the community's support in tackling this head-on.”