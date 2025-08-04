Man arrested after victim attacked with baseball bat in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
One man has suffered serious injuries after he was kicked and hit with a baseball bat in Luton.

The victim was attacked after an argument broke out in Roydon Close at 7.30am yesterday (Sunday).

One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The victim remains in a serious but stable condition.

PC Rogers, investigating, said: “We believe there are other people who were involved in this attack and are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area. We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge of what took place, to come forward.

“We are also keen to trace the driver of a grey Hyundai i30 car that was seen in the area at the time.

“Any information could help us to establish the circumstances of what happened and apprehend those responsible for such a nasty attack.”

Contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 40/44582/25.

