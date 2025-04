A man has been arrested after a suspected armed attack in Luton.

Officers were called to Kimpton Road just after 10.40am on Monday, April 28. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who may have seen anything around that time or has dashcam footage is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 40/23362/25. Or you can report online via our website.”