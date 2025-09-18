Man arrested after victim left with life changing injuries in Luton railway station attack

Luton Railway Stationplaceholder image
Luton Railway Station
A man has been left with life-changing injuries after he was kicked down the stairs at Luton railway station.

Police were called to the station just before 9pm on Friday, August 29 to reports of a man harassing and attacking passengers,

The man kicked one victim down the stairs, leaving him with fractures to his skull and spine.

The man then went on to attack other people – including a man and a woman who have not yet come forward to police.

British Transport Police said a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been remanded in custody.

But the force is asking for anyone who saw the attacks or who were a victim of assault or harassment to come forward by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 646 of August 29.

