The stabbing happened near a school in Dunstable Road, Luton, shortly after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday)

A man has been arrested after woman was stabbed outside a school in Luton this morning (Tuesday).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where police say she remains in a stable condition.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following the stabbing on Dunstable Road, which happened at around 8.30am.

All children of Beech Hill Primary School, near the site of the attack, were safeguarded, and police say they have maintained a strong presence in the area, which will continue for public reassurance.

Detective Chief Inspector Marios Wheeler, investigating, said: "We are treating this as a targeted attack on a young woman who was known by the offender, and would reassure the public that there is no wider risk to them.

"That said, the incident took place at a busy time of day and was witnessed by several people. We would urge people with any information whatsoever to come forward.

"We understand this incident is worrying for pupils and parents of the school, local residents and the wider community. A dedicated team is working closely with our partners to reassure people who live, work and study in the area. Our officers will remain at the scene to ensure we carry out a thorough investigation and bring the person responsible to justice."

Cllr Javeria Hussain, portfolio holder for education, said: “Whilst this was an isolated incident outside of the school grounds, I would like to commend the professionalism of the school staff in implementing the correct procedures rapidly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children and staff."The school was on lockdown for approximately one hour purely as a precautionary measure. We fully appreciate that some staff and pupils may be affected by today’s incident therefore we have ensured that emotional support services are available to all who may require it.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Noriker.