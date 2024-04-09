Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been arrested and weapons seized after a shooting and fighting in Luton at the weekend.

At 6.24pm on Saturday (April 6), a group of five men were seen fighting in Baldock Close, and later, witnesses heard gunshots.

Police cordons were in place on Baldock Close, Drayton Road, Tomlinson Avenue and Purcell Road, as detectives recovered a number of discarded weapons including knives and a firearm. One man was taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the incident. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 21-year-old man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of affray, violent disorder and possession of a firearm.

Now police are appealing for more information to help them identify the other suspects. One of the suspects is described as a white man, while the other three suspects are described as Black men. They are all described as being in their twenties.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler, from the force’s specialist Boson guns and gangs unit, said: “This was an appalling display of violence and disregard for public safety that no doubt has left residents feeling deeply concerned.

“I would like to address these concerns and reassure the public that we are investigating this incident as matter of priority. Community teams have been deployed to the area to provide a visible police presence.

“While we will be using all the resources available to us to identify and apprehend those involved, I must stress the importance of witnesses coming forward and sharing any information they have – no matter how irrelevant it may seem. Witness accounts are invaluable to police investigations and make a significant difference to our enquiries."