Man arrested and £124k of cash seized in Luton in fraud investigation

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST
Some of the seized cash. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire PoliceSome of the seized cash. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police
Some of the seized cash. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police

A man has been arrested and £124k of cash seized in Luton as part of a bank fraud investigation.

Detectives from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Luton on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody for questioning and later bailed, pending further enquiries.

The investigation relates to reports of fraudulently obtained personal details being used to access personal bank accounts.

A/Detective Sergeant Joanne Fincham, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “As a team, we are committed to identifying, disrupting and prosecuting offenders behind fraud, along with confiscating current and future assets.

“There are several potential consequences of committing these crimes, and we will continue to work hard to bring anyone involved in fraud to justice.”

Find out more about how to report any suspicious behaviour and how to help protect yourself from courier fraud at actionfraud.police.uk