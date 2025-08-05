Man arrested at Luton airport after assault in St Pancras
A man has been arrested at Luton airport days after an attack at St Pancras station.
British Transport Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire yesterday (Monday, August 4), in connection with an assault at St Pancras station on July 28.
The man was detained just after 6.30pm, after officers were told he was on an incoming flight from Faro.
He had been wanted for questioning after flying to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29.
He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is in custody for questioning.