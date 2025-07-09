Man arrested at Luton Airport for stealing perfume worth £1,200 and clothes

The man was arrested. Picture: The Luton Airport Policing Team

A man missed his flight from Luton Airport yesterday (Tuesday, July 9) after police caught him stealing from shops in the terminal.

He had been trying to leave the country after taking £1,200 worth of perfume from duty free and clothing from JD Sports.

The Luton Airport Policing Team said: “The worst part of it, he has done this before!”

He has been charged and bailed – and missed his flight, which he won’t get a refund for.

The team added: "Theft from shops is something that is an issue for us and we will continue to work with the stakeholders at London Luton Airport to identify and bring offenders to justice.”