Man arrested at Luton airport in connection with arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer

A man was arrested at Luton airport in connection with a series of London arson attacks at properties reportedly linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The 26-year-old was arrested at the airport around 1.45pm today (Saturday, May 17) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrest was made by counter terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit. The man has been taken into police custody in London.

The arrest is connected to fires at two north London properties and a vehicle, linked to the Prime Minister.

Metropolitan Police say officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires.

It comes after 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested in the early hours of May 13.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May.

A Metropoitan Police spokesperson said: “We would ask the public to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that doesn’t look or feel right, then to report it to police – either by calling police, in confidence, on 0800 789 321 or via www.gov.uk/ACT.”