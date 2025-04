Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man was arrested in Dunstable after an armed raid over dangerous dogs.

Bedfordshire Police searched a property in Brive Road in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act at around 6am on Wednesday, April 2.

One man in his 40s was arrested and remains in police custody.

The force has been asked about any seizures made during the search.

This is a developing story and we will update if more information becomes available.