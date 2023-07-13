Man arrested following aggravated burglary in Luton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident in Cutenhoe Road, Luton, last night (Wednesday).
Police were called at around 10pm after a member of the public heard glass being smashed and saw a light on at a nearby property that was believed to be unoccupied.
Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, a man in his 50s, at the scene. He is currently in custody.
Officers encourage the reporting suspicious and unusual activity which can make a huge difference in helping to disrupt and prevent criminal activity.
A spokesman for Beds Police, said: ”A big thank you to the resident who contacted us and provided valuable information that led to this swift arrest
“Please continue to report any suspicious activity in your area via our online channels at https://orlo.uk/i25UY or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”