A man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident in Cutenhoe Road, Luton, last night (Wednesday).

Police were called at around 10pm after a member of the public heard glass being smashed and saw a light on at a nearby property that was believed to be unoccupied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, a man in his 50s, at the scene. He is currently in custody.

Police arrested a man following an aggravated burglary in Luton on July 12

Officers encourage the reporting suspicious and unusual activity which can make a huge difference in helping to disrupt and prevent criminal activity.

A spokesman for Beds Police, said: ”A big thank you to the resident who contacted us and provided valuable information that led to this swift arrest