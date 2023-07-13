News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man arrested following aggravated burglary in Luton

Police called after sound of smashed glass was heard
By Olga Norford
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident in Cutenhoe Road, Luton, last night (Wednesday).

Police were called at around 10pm after a member of the public heard glass being smashed and saw a light on at a nearby property that was believed to be unoccupied.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, a man in his 50s, at the scene. He is currently in custody.

Police arrested a man following an aggravated burglary in Luton on July 12Police arrested a man following an aggravated burglary in Luton on July 12
Police arrested a man following an aggravated burglary in Luton on July 12
Most Popular

Officers encourage the reporting suspicious and unusual activity which can make a huge difference in helping to disrupt and prevent criminal activity.

A spokesman for Beds Police, said: ”A big thank you to the resident who contacted us and provided valuable information that led to this swift arrest

“Please continue to report any suspicious activity in your area via our online channels at https://orlo.uk/i25UY or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”