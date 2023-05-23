A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Luton yesterday (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Manor Road at around 8pm yesterday to reports of a man found with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 40s was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Louise Gent from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “This was a very serious and violent incident, and we know that for local communities seeing a big police presence can be very concerning.

“We would like to reassure the public that we don’t believe there is a wider threat and that this was an isolated incident.

“We would however ask that if you were in the area at the time or saw anything relevant to this incident that you get in contact with us.”

This appeal comes just a week after the force called for a knife amnesty during a national week of action, Operation Sceptre.

Anyone with any information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 385 of 22 May.

