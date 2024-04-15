Man arrested for careless driving after car and motorbike crash in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man in his 50s has been arrested and a 19-year-old is in hospital after crash in Houghton Regis.

On Saturday (April 13), at around 11.50am, there was a collision between a motorbike and a car on the junction of Thithe Farm Road, and Churchfield Road, Houghton Regis.

Police say that a 19-year-old man involved in the collision was taken to hospital for serious injuries where he remains. The driver of the car, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.