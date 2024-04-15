Man arrested for careless driving after car and motorbike crash in Houghton Regis
A man in his 50s has been arrested and a 19-year-old is in hospital after crash in Houghton Regis.
On Saturday (April 13), at around 11.50am, there was a collision between a motorbike and a car on the junction of Thithe Farm Road, and Churchfield Road, Houghton Regis.
Police say that a 19-year-old man involved in the collision was taken to hospital for serious injuries where he remains. The driver of the car, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Anybody who saw or captured footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it should to call 101 or report it online here quoting reference 40/20133/24.