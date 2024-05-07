Man arrested in Caddington after police get tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ stored in house
Police say they don’t believe there is any risk to the public
A man has been arrested after police got a tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ in a property near Luton this afternoon (May 7).
Police are searching the house in Hyde Road, Caddington and say enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public. We'll have officers on hand throughout the week in the local area while the investigation continues.”
Anyone who has concerns or information is asked to speak to officers or call 101.