Man arrested in Caddington after police get tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ stored in house

Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been arrested after police got a tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ in a property near Luton this afternoon (May 7).

Police are searching the house in Hyde Road, Caddington and say enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public. We'll have officers on hand throughout the week in the local area while the investigation continues.”