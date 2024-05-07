Man arrested in Caddington after police get tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ stored in house

Police say they don’t believe there is any risk to the public
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been arrested after police got a tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ in a property near Luton this afternoon (May 7).

Police are searching the house in Hyde Road, Caddington and say enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public. We'll have officers on hand throughout the week in the local area while the investigation continues.”

Anyone who has concerns or information is asked to speak to officers or call 101.